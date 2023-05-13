Colonial Heights police looking for suspect in road rage shooting

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Colonial Heights need your help to find a person involved in a road rage incident that ended with gunfire and a woman being transported to the hospital.

This happened Thursday afternoon near Virginia State University.

The victim wanted to remain anonymous, but said that bullet went through one of her legs and was stopped in the other.

She said she was thankful her kids were not in the car with her at the time.

Around 1 p.m. police were called out to the Wawa on the Boulevard for a 25-year-old woman shot.

Officers later learned the woman was involved in a road rage incident with an unknown person inside another car.

The woman told police as the cars entered city limits, someone in the other car pulled up alongside her and fired a gun at her car.

The victim said she was able to pull over and a bystander stepped in to apply a tourniquet until first responders arrived.

This is the second time this week that a driver in the greater Richmond area was a victim of road rage.

Earlier this week, just north of I-95 in Henrico, police say a driver was shot in the arm by someone in another car, but he was able to pull over and call for help.

At the end of April, Chesterfield Police say a green Camry was shot at four times on Chippenham Parkway. One of those bullets hit the driver.

“You never know what’s going on in another vehicle, how they’re going to react, or what they might have with them,” said Morgan Dean with AAA. “It could be some sort of weapon.”

Dean said when it comes to road rage, it’s easy to want to play into the negative actions of another driver.

He said to always remember to keep your cool, avoid offending other drivers, and don’t engage with drivers with aggressive behavior.

“If there is clearly another driver that is agitated with you, and that driver is starting to follow you, or is coming very close to your vehicle as you’re trying to maneuver away from them, that’s the time to call the police,” Dean said.

Colonial Heights Police ask if you know anything about Thursday’s road rage shooting to give them a call at 804-748 -0660.

