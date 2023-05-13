24th Annual Shakespeare festival returns to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Agecroft Hall & Gardens and Richmond Shakespeare present the 24th Annual Richmond Shakespeare Festival. The festival will run from June 1 through July 30, 2023, Thursday through Sunday evenings at 7:30 p.m. at the Agecroft Hall & Gardens, located at 4305 Sulgrave Rd in Richmond.

The festival opens with a play by David Ives’, “The School for Lies,” which features a French aristocrat named Frank who gleefully tells the truth despite society’s lies. His well-aimed barbs cause chaos in a world of pompous suitors and extravagant ladies until rumors ricochet and alternative facts take hold. Taking its inspiration from Molière’s The Misanthrope, this wild farce has a furious tempo and stunning verbal display.

To close the festival, William Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors will be performed. Shakespeare’s most farcical comedy tells the story of two sets of identical twins separated at birth. The story begins with Antipholus of Syracuse and his servant Dromio of Syracuse, arriving in Ephesus to find their twin brothers, Antipholus of Ephesus and his servant, Dromio of Ephesus. When one family encounters the friends and families of their twins, a series of wild mishaps occur based on mistaken identities. This contemporary take on Shakespeare’s shortest play promises to be a hilarious evening for the whole family.

“We are so excited to get the festival started at Agecroft Hall this summer. We have one of Shakespeare’s best comedies and a very funny adaptation of Molière’s The Misanthrope by renowned playwright David Ives. It’s the perfect way to spend a summer evening,” artistic director James Ricks remarked. “The festival is a summer tradition that screams ‘You’re Very Richmond If,’” adds managing director Jase Sullivan. “The combination of theatre under the stars with the gorgeous surroundings of Agecroft Hall on the James River make for an evening of magic.”

Festival activities will also include several new vendors. Patrons will get the chance to enjoy various ice cream and frozen treat vendors on Thursday through Sunday evenings. Kismet Market will offer a variety of stalls to local vendors for two weeks during the festival, starting on June 10-11 and July 15-16. Kenny-Urban will also be present to add to the beautiful setting and classic plays at the center of it all.

Tickets are on sale now; for more information about the Richmond Shakespeare Festival or to purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.