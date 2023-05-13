Your Money with Carlson Financial
1 person dead, 2 seriously injured in crash on I-85

Police say a vehicle traveling north ran off the road and struck a tree.
Police say a vehicle traveling north ran off the road and struck a tree.(WHSV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - One person died and two other people were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 on Friday.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash just before 6 p.m. at the 53-mile marker in Dinwiddie. Police say a vehicle traveling north ran off the road and struck a tree.

“There is one confirmed fatality and two others have been transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries,” Virginia State Police said on Friday night. “The crash remains under investigation.”

Police are still working to notify next of kin.

