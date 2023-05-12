Where to treat your mom for Mother’s Day

Your Money with Carlson Financial
By Amya Mitchell
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s time to show some of the special women in your life just how much you love them.

VSU’s Mother’s Day R&B Ladies Night

If you want to treat your mother to a night out with the girls, Virginia State University has the perfect event.

VSU is hosting a 90′s R&B ladies night on Sunday. You can expect big artists Ginuwine, 112 and Silk.

Tickets are still on sale, but they’re going fast.

R&B night starts at 7 p.m. at VSU’s multipurpose center.

Brunch on the Plaza

If you don’t have any lunch plans on Sunday, you can head over to East Canal Street for Brunch on the Plaza.

It’s happening from noon to 4 p.m. at Kanawha Plaza.

You can bring your own food or grab some lunch from one of the food trucks .

There will also be a live band and DJ.

Tickets starts at $25.

Buy One, Get One at The Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium

We have the perfect event if you want to treat mom to a weekend beach getaway.

The Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium is offering a buy one get one discount. Guests can buy a 3-hour ticket for Sunday and get a free ticket for mom to climb, too.

The park is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

