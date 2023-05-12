Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Virginia woman sentenced to 20 years after shooting into ex’s home

Erran Ohse was sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting into her ex-boyfriend's window on...
Erran Ohse was sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting into her ex-boyfriend's window on his birthday.(Louisa County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA Co., Va. (WWBT) -A Spotsylvania woman faces 20 years in prison after being found guilty of driving to Louisa County, shooting into her ex-boyfriend’s home, and leading deputies on a chase.

According to Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire, on March 29, 2022, Erann Ohse and Andrew Poindexter drove from Fredericksburg to Louisa County to Ohse’s ex-boyfriend’s house on his birthday wearing ski masks and armed with handguns.

The two attempted to make forced entry through the front door but were unsuccessful. Ohse then fired ten rounds into her ex-boyfriend’s bedroom window and hit a young woman in the room in the shoulder.

Deputies arrived, and the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another deputy was on the way to the scene in the 1000 block of CCC Road. On the way to the scene, one deputy saw Poindexter’s car driving away, which led deputies on a high-speed chase.

Poindexter’s vehicle was later found at the Hanover County line, where both Ohse and Poindexter were arrested.

The pair pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder in February of this year.

On May 10, Oshe was sentenced to 58 years in prison with all but 20 years suspended.

Poindexter is scheduled for sentencing on May 31 and faces up to 70 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Police says the two people involved were both VCU Medical Center employees.
Victim, suspect in deadly shooting at VCU Medical Center identified
Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Second escaped inmate from Va. jail found on college campus
A scrap metal recycling company says the black market for catalytic converter sales needs to be...
Richmond business says nearly 200 catalytic converters stolen by ‘seemingly friendly’ neighbor
The incident was near Route 10 (mile marker 62) around 7:50 a.m. Thursday, May 11.
Driver crashes after fleeing from police on I-95 ramp the wrong way
Goochland Middle and High Schools were on lockdown after receiving a threatening text message...
Goochland schools, sheriff’s office find no weapons in search of schools

Latest News

Some of the drums found in an alleyway near Pollock St. in Richmond.
DEQ investigates mysterious barrels dumped around Richmond and Henrico
The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is investigating several reports of...
DEQ investigates mysterious barrels dumped around Richmond and Henrico
Police say one person rushed to the hospital after being shot at the intersection of W. 21st...
One hospitalized after shooting on Richmond’s southside
Speed wagon installed on Semmes Ave. to help slow down drivers.
Several pedestrian signals to be installed near schools and parks