Virginia pushes back renewal date for thousands of teacher licenses amid processing delays

The Virginia Department of Education recently launched new initiatives aimed at teacher...
The Virginia Department of Education recently launched new initiatives aimed at teacher recruitment and retention with the help of federal aid money.(Parker Michels-Boyce/ For the Virginia Mercury)
By Nathaniel Cline
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Virginia Board of Education voted unanimously during a Thursday emergency meeting to extend to June 30, 2024, the expiration date for teacher and other educator licenses that must be regularly renewed.

The original deadline was next month.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons urged the board to consider extending the expiration date, saying systemic processing challenges within the Office of Teacher Education and Licensure mean the department cannot process renewal requests in a timely manner.

The office is facing 2,000 pending requests for evaluations for an initial license. Meanwhile, more than 20,000 active licenses are set to expire June 30. Of those, 15,500 are renewable licenses, which can be held by superintendents, managers and administrators, and teachers in K-12, college and technical schools.

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

