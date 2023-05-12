Supreme Court of Virginia says it won’t reconsider Wegmans decision

The Supreme Court of Virginia turned down a request by Wegmans to reconsider a February decision that found neighbors had a right to challenge local approvals of the grocery giant’s plans to build a massive distribution center in Hanover County.

The denial, issued May 11, was terse and offered no explanation of the reasoning of the judges, whose earlier decision in Morgan v. Board of Supervisors of Hanover County was unanimously in favor of the neighbors.

“We are gratified that once again the Court has unanimously declared that Wegmans is wrong,” Brian Buniva, the attorney for Roderick Morgan and four other Hanover residents, said in a text message.

What practical implications the ruling will have for the Hanover project are unclear. The distribution center is nearly complete and expected to begin operations this summer, even as the Supreme Court of Virginia decision sends the case back to a lower court for further review.

