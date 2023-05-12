Your Money with Carlson Financial
Several pedestrian signals to be installed near schools and parks

Speed wagon installed on Semmes Ave. to help slow down drivers.
Speed wagon installed on Semmes Ave. to help slow down drivers.(wwbt/nbc12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Several streets in the Richmond area are getting new traffic signals installed as a way to keep pedestrians safe.

These new traffic signals are Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons (PHB), designed to help pedestrians and bicyclists safely cross busy or high-speed, multi-lane roadways and uncontrolled intersections.

Most traffic-related deaths happen when people cross the street at night and in non-intersection locations. Vehicle size and speeds are always the major contributing factors in these cases. PHB also allows people who drive to proceed once the pedestrian has cleared their side of the travel lane.

PHBs are generally used where it is difficult for pedestrians to cross a roadway. The City of Richmond says they are very effective at locations where three or more travel lanes will be crossed or if traffic volumes are above a certain threshold.

Installation of a PHB must also include a marked crosswalk and pedestrian countdown signal.

PHBs are also planned for the following locations:

  • Belvidere Street at Virginia War Memorial
  • Forest Hill Avenue near Huguenot High School
  • Semmes Avenue near Fonticello Park
  • Laburnum Avenue near Holton Elementary School
  • Hull Street at Silverwood Drive
  • Hull Street at Worsham Way
  • Hull Street at 29th Street
  • Main Street at 24th Street (GRTC)
  • Williamsburg Avenue at Stony Run Road

Existing emergency signals/beacons at the following fire stations will be retrofitted and modified to function as PHBs:

  • Semmes Avenue near Canoe Run Park with Fire Station #17
  • Leigh Street near Abner Clay Park with Fire Station #5

