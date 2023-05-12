‘Roar restored’: Grizzly is back in action at Kings Dominion

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Grizzly rollercoaster - which turned 40 years old last summer - returns to action on Saturday at Kings Dominion.

The ride closed over Labor Day in September for “extensive renovations and retracking,” according to its website.

Kings Dominion worked with The Gravity Group on the project, saying the company is full of “passionate engineers who are the foremost experts in wooden rollercoaster technology.”

The park released a video earlier this year detailing the changes made to the coaster:

“The new track system from The Gravity Group is entirely made of wood – preserving the integrity of a wooden roller coaster,” Kings Dominion said.

On Thursday night, the amusement park posted to social media that showed that the work was completed and that the Grizzly was ready for riders this weekend.

