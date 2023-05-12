One hospitalized after shooting on Richmond’s southside
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -One person was rushed to the hospital Thursday evening after police say a shooting happened on the city’s south side.
On May 11, around 8:30 p.m., police responded to the intersection of West 21st and Bainbridge streets, where Hull Street Road meets Cowardin Avenue.
Police say one person was shot with life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.
Police say they suspect a white or silver Chevy Malibu was in the area at the time of the shooting.
If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
