One hospitalized after shooting on Richmond’s southside

Police say one person rushed to the hospital after being shot at the intersection of W. 21st and Bainbridge streets.
Police say one person rushed to the hospital after being shot at the intersection of W. 21st and Bainbridge streets.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -One person was rushed to the hospital Thursday evening after police say a shooting happened on the city’s south side.

On May 11, around 8:30 p.m., police responded to the intersection of West 21st and Bainbridge streets, where Hull Street Road meets Cowardin Avenue.

Police say one person was shot with life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police say they suspect a white or silver Chevy Malibu was in the area at the time of the shooting.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

