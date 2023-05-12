One hospitalized after shooting on Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -One person was rushed to the hospital Thursday evening after police say a shooting happened on the city’s south side.

On May 11, around 8:30 p.m., police responded to the intersection of West 21st and Bainbridge streets, where Hull Street Road meets Cowardin Avenue.

Police say one person was shot with life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police say they suspect a white or silver Chevy Malibu was in the area at the time of the shooting.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

