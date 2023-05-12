News to Know for Friday, May 12
Arrest Made After School Threat
- A juvenile was taken into custody after a staff member at Goochland High School received a threatening text message.
4th Suspect Wanted
- Authorities are searching for 20-year-old Jayquan Jones of Richmond in connection to the murder of 25-year-old Ty’osha Mitchell. Police say Jones may have fled to Maryland and is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Montpelier Family Distraught
- A Montpelier family is still fighting for justice after a man they say allegedly killed their daughter and sister was granted bond Thursday. Luis Javier Quinones is charged with misdemeanor DUI for the chain-reaction crash that took 26-year-old Claire Wenzel’s life on Oct. 31 last year.
Mysterious Barrels Dumped
- The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality is investigating several reports of illegal dumping in and around Richmond.
Hottest Day of the Week
It'll feel like early summer today, then two rounds of rain are on the way.
Strawberry Street Festival Returns
- The annual Strawberry Street Festival is back in Richmond Saturday from Noon to 4 p.m.
