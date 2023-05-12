Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

News to Know for Friday, May 12

The annual Strawberry Street Festival returns this Saturday.
The annual Strawberry Street Festival returns this Saturday.(n/a)
By Joi Bass
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Friday, May 12, 2023:

Arrest Made After School Threat

An arrest has been made in connection to the threatening text message sent to a staff member at Goochland High School on Thursday.
  • A juvenile was taken into custody after a staff member at Goochland High School received a threatening text message.

4th Suspect Wanted

Deputies in York County are looking for a fourth person wanted in the murder of a Richmond woman.
  • Authorities are searching for 20-year-old Jayquan Jones of Richmond in connection to the murder of 25-year-old Ty’osha Mitchell. Police say Jones may have fled to Maryland and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Montpelier Family Distraught

The family of Claire Wenzel, who was killed in a chain-reaction crash last year, is still fighting for justice.

Mysterious Barrels Dumped

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is investigating several reports of illegal dumping in and around Richmond.

Hottest Day of the Week

It’ll feel like early summer Friday then two rounds of rain on the way.
  • It’ll feel like early summer today, then two rounds of rain are on the way. Full forecast >

Strawberry Street Festival Returns

The festival is happening at Clark Springs Elementary School from noon to 4 p.m.
  • The annual Strawberry Street Festival is back in Richmond Saturday from Noon to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goochland Middle and High Schools were on lockdown after receiving a threatening text message...
Juvenile in custody for text message threat against Goochland High School
The incident was near Route 10 (mile marker 62) around 7:50 a.m. Thursday, May 11.
Driver crashes after fleeing from police on I-95 ramp the wrong way
A beachgoer in Dauphin Island, Alabama, spotted a massive alligator on the shore.
Beachgoer spots massive alligator: ‘The things you never think you’ll see’
Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Second escaped inmate from Va. jail found on college campus
Getting answers: How did the suspect bring a gun into VCU Medical Center?
Safety concerns expressed at VCU Medical Center after employee shoots coworker dead

Latest News

Supreme Court of Virginia in Richmond, Va. Parker Michels-Boyce for The Virginia Mercury
Supreme Court of Virginia says it won’t reconsider Wegmans decision
Goochland Middle and High Schools were on lockdown after receiving a threatening text message...
Juvenile in custody for text message threat against Goochland High School
Juvenile arrested after school threat
Juvenile in custody after school threat
Some of the drums found in an alleyway near Pollock St. in Richmond.
DEQ investigates mysterious barrels dumped around Richmond and Henrico