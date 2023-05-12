News to Know for Friday, May 12

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Friday, May 12, 2023:

Arrest Made After School Threat

An arrest has been made in connection to the threatening text message sent to a staff member at Goochland High School on Thursday.

A juvenile was taken into custody after a staff member at Goochland High School received a threatening text message.

4th Suspect Wanted

Deputies in York County are looking for a fourth person wanted in the murder of a Richmond woman.

Authorities are searching for 20-year-old Jayquan Jones of Richmond in connection to the murder of 25-year-old Ty’osha Mitchell. Police say Jones may have fled to Maryland and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Montpelier Family Distraught

The family of Claire Wenzel, who was killed in a chain-reaction crash last year, is still fighting for justice.

Mysterious Barrels Dumped

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is investigating several reports of illegal dumping in and around Richmond.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality is investigating several reports of illegal dumping in and around Richmond.

Hottest Day of the Week

It’ll feel like early summer Friday then two rounds of rain on the way.

It’ll feel like early summer today, then two rounds of rain are on the way. Full forecast >

Strawberry Street Festival Returns

The festival is happening at Clark Springs Elementary School from noon to 4 p.m.

The annual Strawberry Street Festival is back in Richmond Saturday from Noon to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.