Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Lynchburg man charged for attempting to meet with child offline

Thomas M Lehrmann was charged with two counts of using a communication device to facilitate...
Thomas M Lehrmann was charged with two counts of using a communication device to facilitate certain offenses against minors.(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man has been arrested for attempting to meet with a child offline for inappropriate activities, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency reported Friday that on Thursday, May 11 they arrested Thomas M. Lehrmann, 50, of Lynchburg. He’s been charged with two counts of using a communication device to facilitate certain offenses against minors.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the agency was conducting an online investigation into certain crimes aimed at children. Investigators say they encountered Lehrmann online, agreeing to meet with an underaged child, though the nature of the meeting was not explained.

When Lehrmann arrived at the agreed-upon location, deputies say the sheriff’s office was able to take him into custody with help from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Services.

Lehrman is being held without bond.

Leaders at the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office say they can offer more information on how to keep children safe when they’re online. You can contact the office at 540-965-1770 to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goochland Middle and High Schools were on lockdown after receiving a threatening text message...
Juvenile in custody for text message threat against Goochland High School
The incident was near Route 10 (mile marker 62) around 7:50 a.m. Thursday, May 11.
Driver crashes after fleeing from police on I-95 ramp the wrong way
A beachgoer in Dauphin Island, Alabama, spotted a massive alligator on the shore.
Beachgoer spots massive alligator: ‘The things you never think you’ll see’
20-year-old Jayquan Jones has been charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a...
4th suspect in Richmond woman’s murder arrested overnight
Getting answers: How did the suspect bring a gun into VCU Medical Center?
Safety concerns expressed at VCU Medical Center after employee shoots coworker dead

Latest News

The officer suffered minor injuries in the incident.
Chief: Officers fatally shot man who attacked officer in cruiser
“I Voted” stickers are displayed at a Richmond polling place during the 2022 midterm elections.
Virginia joins Republican states pulling out of multi-state voter list program
Marsha Rollins was on the phone with her fiancé as she scratched the ticket.
‘I’m floating on cloud nine!’: New Kent woman wins $2 million in lottery scratcher game
20-year-old Jayquan Jones has been charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a...
4th suspect in Richmond woman’s murder arrested overnight