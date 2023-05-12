Lynchburg man charged for attempting to meet with child offline

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man has been arrested for attempting to meet with a child offline for inappropriate activities, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency reported Friday that on Thursday, May 11 they arrested Thomas M. Lehrmann, 50, of Lynchburg. He’s been charged with two counts of using a communication device to facilitate certain offenses against minors.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the agency was conducting an online investigation into certain crimes aimed at children. Investigators say they encountered Lehrmann online, agreeing to meet with an underaged child, though the nature of the meeting was not explained.

When Lehrmann arrived at the agreed-upon location, deputies say the sheriff’s office was able to take him into custody with help from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Services.

Lehrman is being held without bond.

Leaders at the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office say they can offer more information on how to keep children safe when they’re online. You can contact the office at 540-965-1770 to learn more.

