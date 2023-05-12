Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

‘I’m floating on cloud nine!’: New Kent woman wins $2 million in lottery scratcher game

Marsha Rollins was on the phone with her fiancé as she scratched the ticket.
Marsha Rollins was on the phone with her fiancé as she scratched the ticket.(Virginia Lottery)
By Joi Bass
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - A Quinton woman’s favorite lottery scratcher game just helped her win big money!

Marsha Rollins bought a Money Blitz ticket at a Safeway in Fairfax Town Center.

While on the phone with her fiancé, Rollins scratched the ticket and discovered she won the game’s $2 million top prize.

“I never went to sleep. I was up all night!” Rollins said.

Virginia Lottery said this is the first top prize claimed in Money Blitz, meaning two more are unclaimed.

Rollins was given the option of taking the full $2 million prize in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $1,250,00 before taxes.

She chose the cash option.

“I’m floating on cloud nine!” she said as she redeemed her winning ticket.

Lottery officials say the chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,142,400. The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.29.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goochland Middle and High Schools were on lockdown after receiving a threatening text message...
Juvenile in custody for text message threat against Goochland High School
The incident was near Route 10 (mile marker 62) around 7:50 a.m. Thursday, May 11.
Driver crashes after fleeing from police on I-95 ramp the wrong way
A beachgoer in Dauphin Island, Alabama, spotted a massive alligator on the shore.
Beachgoer spots massive alligator: ‘The things you never think you’ll see’
Getting answers: How did the suspect bring a gun into VCU Medical Center?
Safety concerns expressed at VCU Medical Center after employee shoots coworker dead
Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Second escaped inmate from Va. jail found on college campus

Latest News

The officer suffered minor injuries in the incident.
Chief: Officers fatally shot man who attacked officer in cruiser
“I Voted” stickers are displayed at a Richmond polling place during the 2022 midterm elections.
Virginia joins Republican states pulling out of multi-state voter list program
20-year-old Jayquan Jones has been charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a...
4th suspect in Richmond woman’s murder arrested overnight
Speed wagon installed on Semmes Ave. to help slow down drivers.
Several pedestrian signals to be installed near schools and parks