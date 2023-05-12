‘I’m floating on cloud nine!’: New Kent woman wins $2 million in lottery scratcher game

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - A Quinton woman’s favorite lottery scratcher game just helped her win big money!

Marsha Rollins bought a Money Blitz ticket at a Safeway in Fairfax Town Center.

While on the phone with her fiancé, Rollins scratched the ticket and discovered she won the game’s $2 million top prize.

“I never went to sleep. I was up all night!” Rollins said.

Virginia Lottery said this is the first top prize claimed in Money Blitz, meaning two more are unclaimed.

Rollins was given the option of taking the full $2 million prize in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $1,250,00 before taxes.

She chose the cash option.

“I’m floating on cloud nine!” she said as she redeemed her winning ticket.

Lottery officials say the chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,142,400. The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.29.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.