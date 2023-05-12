Your Money with Carlson Financial
Health experts share how the COVID-19 public health emergency ending may impact you

By Raven Brown
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Now that the COVID-19 public health emergency has ended, you may be asking how it directly impacts you.

Doctors said just because the emergency is over, that does not mean COVID is gone for good.

“We are in a much better place seeing significantly reduced cases, hospitalizations and deaths, so we’re in a much better place but I do think it’s important to emphasize that we do need to continue to be cautious,” Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 Unit Lead Heather Harmon-Sloan said.

Harmon-Sloan said this phase will bring some change, and tests will still be provided through programs at public schools and libraries, while supplies last.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation:

  1. Under traditional Medicare, at-home tests will no longer be free.
  2. If you have Medicaid and CHIP, tests are free until September 2024
  3. For private insurance, free at-home tests are no longer guaranteed, and you’ll probably owe the doctor something like with any lab work.
  4. If you have no insurance, you’ll pay out of pocket for all tests.

“Although the emergency part of the pandemic is over and the emergency has ended, the response has not and so both public health and our health care partners will continue to work in this response to ensure the health of Virginians,” Harmon-Sloan said.

Harmon-Sloan said the average person should still get a booster shot and you should check with your doctor to see what’s right for you.

As for the vaccine, it’s still free whether you have insurance or not, while supplies last.

The federal government will continue to offer four tests per household until the end of May.

