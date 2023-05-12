Your Money with Carlson Financial
Friday Forecast: Hottest day of the week plus rain likely Saturday and Monday

Mother’s Day looking great
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’ll feel like early summer today then two rounds of rain on the way.

Friday: Partly sunny with increasing clouds towards evening. Isolated early evening showers and storms possible, especially north and northwest of RVA. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Cloudy all day with showers likely in the morning. Then widespread showers and storms likely during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 80%) Around 1/2″ rain likely with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Happy Mother’s Day! Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s.

Monday: Chilly and rainy Steady light to moderate rain likely. Around 1/2″ expected. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 60s (Rain Chance: 70%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 80.

