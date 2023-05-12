Your Money with Carlson Financial
Dominion Energy customers could soon see a cheaper energy bill

A new law requires the company to eliminate a total of $350 million in charges
Dominion Energy customers could soon see a cheaper energy bill in the next few months.
Dominion Energy customers could soon see a cheaper energy bill in the next few months.
By Macy Moors
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy customers could soon see a cheaper energy bill each month.

According to Dominion Energy, the General Assembly passed a law that will require the company to eliminate a total of $350 million in charges.

“We’re looking at areas where we got some flexibility, where we can do some creative thinking by trying to save customers,” Spokesperson Craig Carper said.

Carper says the average customer pays $139 a month for their energy bill. He says the new law could save you about $14 a month.

The law applies to residential and commercial customers.

“We’re members of the community too, and we feel this as well,” Carper said.

Carper says right now, you see those charges as “riders,” which may be labeled as “fuel charge” or “grid transformation” on your bill itself.

He says the change will help customers read their energy bill easier as well, although the cut on costs is not official yet.

“This has to go before the State Corporation Commission (SCC) for final approval,” he said.

If approved, those charges would be removed from all future bills and will not be reinstated.

In the meantime, Carper says there are other ways customers can cut down their bill.

He says keeping air ducts clear, sealing air leaks, and insulating your water pipes are a few tips. Carper says following these tips can help a few extra bucks each month go a long way.

“We hear from customers every day about financial pressures they’re facing from all the goods and services they consume. It’s hard for any of us to name one thing that we’ve bought over the last few years that hasn’t gone up in price,” Carper said.

If the SCC gives the green light after July 1, cheaper bills could show up in customers’ inboxes within a few months.

The SCC also wants to hear feedback from customers about Dominion Energy’s fuel rate revision. Click here for more information.

