DEQ: Substance found in barrels poses ‘no environmental threat’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Department of Public Works says a preliminary investigation by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) found that the substance found in barrels this week poses “no environmental threat.”

“No substance entered the waterways,” Richmond DPU said in a social media post.

MAY 11 REPORT FROM NBC12:

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is investigating several reports of illegal dumping in and around Richmond.

According to a DEQ report, barrels were dropped off and dumped at numerous locations around Richmond and Henrico County.

On the side of some of the drums, the label says the product is Incroquat Behnyl TMS.

The company’s name is on the side of the drum and says it’s found in personal care products like shampoo and hair conditioners.

“A reminder that it is illegal to improperly store and dispose of any type of waste,” Richmond DPU said Friday.

