Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Chief: Officers fatally shot man who attacked officer in cruiser

The officer suffered minor injuries in the incident.
The officer suffered minor injuries in the incident.(WHSV)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - Virginia police officers shot and killed a man who had attacked a third police officer inside his cruiser, the police chief said.

A Fairfax County police officer was investigating a U-Haul truck at a gas station in the Alexandria area that had been reported stolen and approached a man standing beside the truck Thursday, police Chief Kevin Davis said at a news conference.

The man shoved the officer through the open door of his cruiser and got on top of the officer, attacking him, Davis said. As the cruiser reversed out of control into the parking lot of a neighboring McDonald’s restaurant, where it hit a parked car, the officer broadcast calls for help, saying the man had his gun, he said.

Two uniformed officers arrived, one fired several rounds, and the other ran toward the vehicle, pulled the man off the officer being attacked and fired, striking the man, who died on the scene, Davis said.

“This scene was highly unusual, and I’ve been on a lot of these scenes. I have never quite seen something like this,” Davis said. “That police officer, this was literally inside of his own police car fighting for his life.”

The officer had cuts, scrapes, bruises and a bloody right eye. Davis said he expected the officer to be released from the hospital.

Davis said investigators were reviewing body-worn camera footage of the incident.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goochland Middle and High Schools were on lockdown after receiving a threatening text message...
Juvenile in custody for text message threat against Goochland High School
The incident was near Route 10 (mile marker 62) around 7:50 a.m. Thursday, May 11.
Driver crashes after fleeing from police on I-95 ramp the wrong way
A beachgoer in Dauphin Island, Alabama, spotted a massive alligator on the shore.
Beachgoer spots massive alligator: ‘The things you never think you’ll see’
Getting answers: How did the suspect bring a gun into VCU Medical Center?
Safety concerns expressed at VCU Medical Center after employee shoots coworker dead
Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Second escaped inmate from Va. jail found on college campus

Latest News

“I Voted” stickers are displayed at a Richmond polling place during the 2022 midterm elections.
Virginia joins Republican states pulling out of multi-state voter list program
Marsha Rollins was on the phone with her fiancé as she scratched the ticket.
‘I’m floating on cloud nine!’: New Kent woman wins $2 million in lottery scratcher game
20-year-old Jayquan Jones has been charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a...
4th suspect in Richmond woman’s murder arrested overnight
Speed wagon installed on Semmes Ave. to help slow down drivers.
Several pedestrian signals to be installed near schools and parks