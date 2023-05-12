Advance weapons scanners creating buzz among school leaders

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - When you think of school security, you may think of security officers or metal detectors, but there’s a new security feature coming into the mix called Evolv.

”The scanner will use the artificial intelligence to look for different kinds of objects,” said Deputy Superintendent Jay McClain. “Then if need be, it will signal on a panel for one of the staff members to look more closely on an individual on what that object might be.“

These scanners cost about $2,000-$3,000 per month, and they allow students in Hopewell’s middle and high schools to enter the building and walk seamlessly through the detectors. Something school leaders say can’t happen with traditional metal detectors.

“Compared to metal detectors, we were having issues of how long it takes students to go through that process. Sometimes they would be five to 10 minutes late after the bell. In this case, we can make that arrival process so much quicker,” said McClain.

He also says the scanners require less staff and allow students to feel more comfortable.

“You interact with kids, you’re saying hello. There’s not as much time where you are digging through a students belongings to see what’s there, which is intrusive and doesn’t really cause the student or staff to appreciate that experience very much,” McClain said.

In addition to the Evolv scanners, the division is also looking to bring in additional cameras in the high school parking lot and detection dogs for the building. Exit alarms are already installed on doors in the high school.

The weapons scanners are only in place at the middle and high schools, and they do not have any immediate plans to bring them to the elementary school.

These advanced weapons scanners are causing a lot of discussion among school divisions in the area, including Henrico.

