Thursday Forecast: Sunny with low humidity

Another gorgeous weather day, plus we're tracking an increasing rain chance on Saturday.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High in the low 80s. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Friday: Partly sunny and breezy at times with increasing clouds towards evening. An isolated evening shower or storm possible, mainly north or west of RVA. Lows in the upper-50s, highs in the mid 80s. (Evening Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy with showers and storms likely. Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 70%) Around 1/2″ expected

Sunday: Happy Mother’s Day! Partly Sunny and seasonable. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s.

Monday: Cloudy with rain likely. 1/2″ expected. Lows near 60, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

