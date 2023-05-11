Speed table installation underway on streets around VCU’s Monroe Park campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Thursday, a portion of Main Street near VCU’s Monroe Park campus closed as Department of Public Works crews installed a speed table along the road.

The speed tables are like speed bumps with a flat top covering the road and will be added to multiple streets between Belvidere Street and Harrison Street over the next two weeks.

The project comes one week after VCU student Shawn Soares died while walking on the sidewalk from class. Richmond Police said on May 4, two cars collided, and one flew onto the curb, hitting a utility pole, Soares and then a concrete building.

The first part of the project happened a few feet from where the fatal collision happened last Thursday, where Sonya Golfman ran to help after hearing the crash.

“Two doors up, we started hearing screeching, and that is when I jumped up and turned to my best friend and said that’s lasting too long call 911,” said Golfman while recounting the moments.

The next day, Golfman found Soares’ friends putting together a memorial for him and learned more about his mission.

“While I was talking to them, I found out that this is what Shawn stood for, is the safety of students. That’s what he was trying to do was make it safer for the students because of the deaths that have already happened,” Golfman told NBC12.

Soares’ death comes months after another student, Mahrokh Khan, was hit and killed while crossing the intersection of Laurel and West Main Streets. Since Soares’ death, renewed calls for action have increased for safety improvements around the city’s streets and sidewalks.

In a letter sent last week, VCU President Dr. Michael Rao said “major change is needed” to the city streets and sidewalks adjacent to VCU’s campus. In addition, Dr. Rao added VCU hired an independent expert to recommend improvements.

During Monday night’s council meeting, city councilors also discussed the improvements to come.

“There are bump outs coming from Belvidere to Arthur Ashe Blvd on Main Street,” said Katherine Jordan, who represents the 2nd District, during Monday night’s meeting.

During the meeting, councilors also discussed the action they would like to see happen.

“My answer of what would help avoid this let’s make Main Street and Cary Street two-way streets. Let’s make them be with a bunch of traffic lights. Let’s make them be about calming our cars around campus,” said Andreas Addison, who represents the 1st District.

“I think something has to be done,” said Jeremy John, a VCU student.

Golfman told NBC12 she felt happy to see crews installing speed tables along West Main Street.

“It feels really good. It should’ve been done 11 years ago when I went to VCU, or maybe it was longer than that. But still, I’m glad that they’re finally starting to do something,” she said. “Once somebody gets through that light, and they see that the light at Belvidere is green, we hear people race outside.”

As conversations continue about safety improvements, Golfman is taking matters into her own hands by putting up these signs to ask drivers to slow down.

“As soon as Shawn’s passing, I spent $60 on signs like this,” said Golfman. “I didn’t know Shawn, but he is a life that should still be here.”

VCU said the report is due by July 1.

The speed table installations will happen on the following streets:

Main Street

West Cary Street

West Grace Street

West Franklin Street

The work is expected to last until May 25. The Department of Public Works said the contractor will be closing the streets one at a time, starting with Main Street and moving down the list ending with West Franklin Street.

NBC12 also contacted the city to see if the project was planned in response to Soares’ death.

A spokesperson sent NBC12 the following response:

“This is an extremely high-density area that has, unfortunately, had pedestrian fatalities and serious injuries over the past few months. The immediate changes as related to speed enforcement have had an impact but have not resulted in the necessary change of behaviors needed, therefore, leading to a more comprehensive approach. These traffic calming measures will compel drivers to obey the existing laws, traffic patterns, and signage in place that will promote an atmosphere conducive to a safer transportation network within this extremely high-density area. The Department of Public Works, Traffic Engineering, and Office of Equitable Transit and Mobility will continue to provide as many options as possible for the safe passage of pedestrians, bicyclists, and vehicular drivers throughout the City of Richmond. In addition to this area, the City of Richmond will be installing over 150-speed tables and traffic calming measures throughout the City of Richmond. We ask that everyone do their part of helping to keep our city beautiful, healthy, and safe for everyone.”

