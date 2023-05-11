‘Police activity’ closes lanes of I-95 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation says “police activity” closed the center and right lanes of northbound I-95 on Thursday morning.

The incident was near Route 10 (mile marker 62) around 7:50 a.m.

“Seek alternate routes,” VDOT said.

Traffic was also moving slow near Route 288 on Thursday morning.

TRAFFIC ALERT: incident blocks center and right lane I-95 North near 288. Expect heavy delays. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/3q5LjD9E1V — Candice Smith (@CandiceNBC12) May 11, 2023

Check real-time traffic HERE.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.