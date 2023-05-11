‘Police activity’ closes lanes of I-95 in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation says “police activity” closed the center and right lanes of northbound I-95 on Thursday morning.
The incident was near Route 10 (mile marker 62) around 7:50 a.m.
“Seek alternate routes,” VDOT said.
Traffic was also moving slow near Route 288 on Thursday morning.
This is a developing story.
