Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

‘Police activity’ closes lanes of I-95 in Chesterfield

The incident was near Route 10 (mile marker 62) around 7:50 a.m. Thursday, May 11.
The incident was near Route 10 (mile marker 62) around 7:50 a.m. Thursday, May 11.(VDOT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation says “police activity” closed the center and right lanes of northbound I-95 on Thursday morning.

The incident was near Route 10 (mile marker 62) around 7:50 a.m.

“Seek alternate routes,” VDOT said.

Traffic was also moving slow near Route 288 on Thursday morning.

Check real-time traffic HERE.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Police says the two people involved were both VCU Medical Center employees.
Victim, suspect in deadly shooting at VCU Medical Center identified
Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Second escaped inmate from Va. jail found on college campus
A scrap metal recycling company says the black market for catalytic converter sales needs to be...
Richmond business says nearly 200 catalytic converters stolen by ‘seemingly friendly’ neighbor
Photo provided by Patricia Troy
3 arrested in connection to Richmond woman found dead in York County
FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 30, 2023. A trial...
Mom of Virginia boy who shot teacher takes responsibility

Latest News

Starting this Saturday, the City of Richmond will begin road closures at Byrd Park.
Road closures at Byrd Park begin this weekend
Motorists will experience delays on I-195
All lanes now open after gas leak closes I-195
Starting Sept. 1, tolls will increase from 70 cents to 90 cents for E-ZPass customers at the...
Toll prices increasing in area for the first time since 2008
The downed tree has closed a portion of Old Hundred Road on Thursday, May 4.
Downed tree closes Chesterfield road, knocks out power to hundreds