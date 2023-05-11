Pedestrian dies in overnight hit-and-run crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A 28-year-old man died overnight Wednesday after he was hit by a car on Orcutt Lane.

Around 3:15 a.m., officers were called to the 5200 block of Orcutt Lane for the report of a person down. At the scene, police found Ryan Howell down and injured in the roadway after being hit by a car while traveling west.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car that hit Howell did not stop at the scene. The Richmond Police Department Crash Team is investigating several leads in this case.

The RPD Crash Team is asking for the public’s assistance to come forward with information about what they may have seen on or around Orcutt Lane that morning and asking residents to provide video from doorbell cameras nearby, which may show the striking vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator G. Drago at (804) 646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

