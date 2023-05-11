News to Know for Thursday, May 11

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Thursday, May 11, 2023:

COVID-19 Health Emergency Ends

The Virginia Department of Health will be getting rid of the COVIDWISE Exposure Notifications app.

Thursday marks the end of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency. In Virginia, the Department of Health will be getting rid of the COVIDWISE Exposure Notifications app.

Speed Tables at VCU

As the semester comes to a close, students say it’s about time.

Speed tables will be installed on different sections of roads from Belvedere to Harrison streets to slow down traffic. They’ll be installed on Main, West Cary, West Grace, and West Franklin streets throughout May.

Hospital Safety Concerns

Hours after the shooting-- VCU Health announced it will launch a review of its security and emergency response protocols.

Hours after a shooting claimed the life of 25-year-old Ty-Quan White at VCU Medical Center, VCU Health announced it will review its security and emergency response protocols.

Sunny with Low Humidity

Another gorgeous weather day, plus we’re tracking an increasing rain chance on Saturday.

Thursday is another gorgeous weather day! We’re tracking an increasing rain chance on Saturday. Full forecast >

Mom Speaks Out

FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student, grace the front door of Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/John C. Clark, File)

Four months after a 6-year-old Virginia boy shot and wounded his teacher as she taught class, an attorney for the boy’s mother said it still is not clear how the boy got the gun. Police have said Deja Taylor legally purchased the gun used in the Jan. 6 shooting and Taylor’s attorney, James Ellenson, has said she believed her gun was secured on a high closet shelf with a trigger lock.

