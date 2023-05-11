Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

News to Know for Thursday, May 11

Thursday marks the end of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency.
Thursday marks the end of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency.(Live 5)
By David Hylton
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Thursday, May 11, 2023:

COVID-19 Health Emergency Ends

The Virginia Department of Health will be getting rid of the COVIDWISE Exposure Notifications app.
  • Thursday marks the end of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency. In Virginia, the Department of Health will be getting rid of the COVIDWISE Exposure Notifications app.

Speed Tables at VCU

As the semester comes to a close, students say it’s about time.
  • Speed tables will be installed on different sections of roads from Belvedere to Harrison streets to slow down traffic. They’ll be installed on Main, West Cary, West Grace, and West Franklin streets throughout May.

Hospital Safety Concerns

Hours after the shooting-- VCU Health announced it will launch a review of its security and emergency response protocols.
  • Hours after a shooting claimed the life of 25-year-old Ty-Quan White at VCU Medical Center, VCU Health announced it will review its security and emergency response protocols.

Sunny with Low Humidity

Another gorgeous weather day, plus we’re tracking an increasing rain chance on Saturday.
  • Thursday is another gorgeous weather day! We’re tracking an increasing rain chance on Saturday. Full forecast >

Mom Speaks Out

FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student, grace the front door of Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 9, 2023.(AP Photo/John C. Clark, File)
  • Four months after a 6-year-old Virginia boy shot and wounded his teacher as she taught class, an attorney for the boy’s mother said it still is not clear how the boy got the gun. Police have said Deja Taylor legally purchased the gun used in the Jan. 6 shooting and Taylor’s attorney, James Ellenson, has said she believed her gun was secured on a high closet shelf with a trigger lock.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Police says the two people involved were both VCU Medical Center employees.
Victim, suspect in deadly shooting at VCU Medical Center identified
Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Second escaped inmate from Va. jail found on college campus
A scrap metal recycling company says the black market for catalytic converter sales needs to be...
Richmond business says nearly 200 catalytic converters stolen by ‘seemingly friendly’ neighbor
Photo provided by Patricia Troy
3 arrested in connection to Richmond woman found dead in York County
FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 30, 2023. A trial...
Mom of Virginia boy who shot teacher takes responsibility

Latest News

The incident was near Route 10 (mile marker 62) around 7:50 a.m. Thursday, May 11.
‘Police activity’ closes lanes of I-95 in Chesterfield
Covid 19
Va. Department of Health getting rid of COVID app
Local impacts of the end of the COVID public health information
Sign placed in front of the spot Soares was killed on W. Main St.
Speed tables to be installed around VCU campus after student was hit and killed