Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Goochland schools, sheriff’s office investigate threatening text message

Goochland Middle and High Schools were on lockdown after receiving a threatening text message...
Goochland Middle and High Schools were on lockdown after receiving a threatening text message Thursday morning.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Goochland Middle and High Schools were put on lockdown after receiving a threatening text message Thursday morning.

“Due to the specific language in the text message, we decided to move into a lockdown while we investigated the situation,” said Andy Armstrong, interim superintendent.

As of noon, school officials say the Goochland County Sheriff’s office was conducting safety scans in each classroom.

The school division also says the elementary school placed students on “hold,” keeping all students inside.

“We continue to follow up on leads and if any student or family has any information please let me know or utilize our anonymous reporting system that can be found on our school website,” Armstrong said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Police says the two people involved were both VCU Medical Center employees.
Victim, suspect in deadly shooting at VCU Medical Center identified
Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Second escaped inmate from Va. jail found on college campus
A scrap metal recycling company says the black market for catalytic converter sales needs to be...
Richmond business says nearly 200 catalytic converters stolen by ‘seemingly friendly’ neighbor
Photo provided by Patricia Troy
3 arrested in connection to Richmond woman found dead in York County
FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 30, 2023. A trial...
Mom of Virginia boy who shot teacher takes responsibility

Latest News

Ten people - seven Henrico sheriff's deputies and three Central State Hospital employees - face...
Court hearing dates for Otieno suspects
The incident was near Route 10 (mile marker 62) around 7:50 a.m. Thursday, May 11.
Driver crashes after fleeing from police on I-95 ramp the wrong way
An online survey is available through Thursday, June 1.
City seeks input on proposed bike lanes along State Route 161
I-95 delays in Chesterfield
Incident closes lanes of I-95