Court hearing dates for Otieno suspects

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - All of the suspects charged with second-degree murder of Irvo Otieno have been granted bond.

Here’s a look at the current status of each of the 10 people charged in the case, according to Virginia court records:

HENRICO SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES

Randy Joseph Boyer

- Granted bond on March 21

- Next court date is May 24

Dwayne Alan Bramble

- Granted bond on March 22

- Next court date is Aug. 2

Jermaine Lavar Branch

- Granted bond on March 15

- Next court date is Aug. 2

Bradley Thomas Disse

- Granted bond on March 15

- Next court date is June 28

Tabitha Renee Levere

- Granted bond on March 22

- Next court date is Aug. 2

Brandon Edward Rodgers

- Granted bond on March 21

- Next court date is Aug. 2

Kaiyell Dajour Sanders

- Granted bond on March 22

- Next court date is June 28

CENTRAL STATE HOSPITAL EMPLOYEES

Darian Malique Blackwell

- Granted bond on March 22

- Next court date is Aug. 2

Wavie Lavon Jones

- Granted bond on March 21

- Next court date is Aug. 2

Sadarius Devon Williams

- Granted bond on March 22

- Next court date is June 20

A grand jury on Tuesday indicted the seven Henrico sheriff’s deputies and three Central State Hospital employees on second-degree murder charges on March 21.

The indictments came on the same day that video of Otieno’s death at the hospital was released through public court filings inside the Dinwiddie County Courthouse.

Otieno died March 6 during an intake process at the hospital.

