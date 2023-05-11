Your Money with Carlson Financial
City seeks input on proposed bike lanes along State Route 161

An online survey is available through Thursday, June 1.(KAIT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Department of Public Works wants to hear from the community about adding bike lanes along a primary state highway.

In an effort to make roadways safer, DPW proposes putting bike lanes throughout State Route 161 near the Boulevard Toll Bridge.

DPW says the project will be broken up into two phases:

Phase 1

  • Roadway bicycle improvements on Westover Hills Boulevard (SR 161) begin just south of the Boulevard Toll Bridge and run south to the intersection with Dunston Avenue/49th Street.
  • This segment/phase will also propose pedestrian and bicycle improvements along 49th Street beginning at the Dunston Avenue/Westover Hills Boulevard intersection and running south to the cul-de-sac at the Hill Top Drive intersection.

Phase 2

  • On-roadway bicycle improvements along Park Drive and Blanton Avenue (SR 161) begin at Pump House Drive and run north to the French Street intersection.
  • This phase will also include improved pedestrian crossings at the intersection of Blanton Ave and Park Drive.

An online survey will be available through June 1 for community members to provide feedback on the proposed designs.

