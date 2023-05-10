Work underway on landscaping project at former Lee Circle

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At the spot where the Robert E. Lee statue once stood, crews will start their work to install landscaping within the traffic circle at the intersection of Monument Ave. and Allen Ave.

On May 10, the Department of Public Works temporarily closed the southbound lanes of Allen Ave. within the roundabout for the installation, which is expected to last until August.

Landscaping work is underway at the former Lee Circle. (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

Walton Makepeace, who lives nearby, walks by the empty traffic circle every day and reflected on what he would like to see come to this area.

“We would like to see something absolutely beautiful here,” he told NBC12.

In May and June, crews will be preparing the ground and installing the irrigation system. After this, crews will install the plants and remove the fencing and barriers that surround the traffic circle.

“I think this is great,” said Leilani Porter, who lives nearby. “I think there’s a lot of conversations about what should be done in the long term for this space, but in the meantime, to make such a beautiful area, to make the most of it is a great idea.”

The project is expected to cost $100,000. The transformation of the space will be temporary as the city continues their conversations about what to do with the space in the future.

“It’s up to them. It’s their job. You know, they’re going to make the decision but I hope they do something fantastic because it’s a great piece of real estate,” said Makepeace.

“This is an important area for obvious reasons and anything we can do to make the space a positive, uplifting space is important,” said Porter.

The work on this landscaping project is expected to be done in August.

Drivers going south on Allen Ave. will be routed west along Monument Ave. to Meadow St. The road closure will be in effect until July 7 at 8 a.m.

