Wednesday Forecast: Sunny and Calm with low humidity

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry weather for the rest of the work week before our shower and storm chances ramp up to start the weekend

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with low humidity. A gorgeous spring day. High: 77.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, high in low 80s. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid-to-upper 80s

Saturday: Partly sunny with a few scattered afternoon showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper-80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Sunday: Happy Mother’s Day! Mostly Cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon. Lows in the low 60s, high around 80. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Mostly Cloudy with showers possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid and upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, high around 80

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.