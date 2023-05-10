Tall grass? An Uber-like lawncare app can help you

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With spring in full effect and summer right around the corner, it’s time to start caring for yards and lawns. GreenPal is an app designed to connect people to their local landscaping companies.

Whether it be mowing, weed eating or even putting a fence up, GreenPal is the perfect tool to help you contact the right landscaping company.

“GreenPal has been described as the Uber for lawn care, and it’s the easiest way for homeowners to find, schedule and pay their lawn guy,” said Gene Caballero, the co-founder of GreenPal.

The Nashville-based company shines a light on our local small landscaping businesses in our area for whatever outdoor chore or project you have in mind.

GreenPal allows vendors to bid on lawns without having to visit the property and talk in person with the homeowner through satellite images. The homeowner can then choose from their options and pick the best fit.

“We’ve done a lot for these guys and were the first true operating system for this industry,” said Caballero.

GreenPal has over 45-thousand landscaping companies utilizing the app, with over a million homeowners using it in over 48 states.

“I think we propelled it into the 21st century. You know, the consumer mindset has shifted. We don’t call anybody for anything. We want to push a button, and things appear and magically happen.” said Caballero.

Pricing varies depending on the company you pick. The app is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.