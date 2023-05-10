Road closures at Byrd Park begin this weekend
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting this Saturday, the City of Richmond will begin road closures at Byrd Park.
A spokesperson for the city says reducing traffic on the weekends will open the space to be used for a range of activities for visitors.
The following road closures will start on May 13 at 7 a.m.
- Entrance to the park at S. Arthur Ashe Jr. Blvd. and Grant Street
- S. Robinson Street at Boat Lake Drive
- Lakeview Avenue at S. Robinson Street
- Strollers Lane at Grant Street
- Westover Road at Boat Lake Drive
- Trafford Road at Westover Road
Parking will be available on S. Arthur Ashe, Jr. Blvd, Grant Street at Blanton Avenue, S. Sheppard Street, or S. Davis Avenue.
These closures will be in effect through 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18.
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.