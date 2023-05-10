Road closures at Byrd Park begin this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting this Saturday, the City of Richmond will begin road closures at Byrd Park.

A spokesperson for the city says reducing traffic on the weekends will open the space to be used for a range of activities for visitors.

The following road closures will start on May 13 at 7 a.m.

Entrance to the park at S. Arthur Ashe Jr. Blvd. and Grant Street

S. Robinson Street at Boat Lake Drive

Lakeview Avenue at S. Robinson Street

Strollers Lane at Grant Street

Westover Road at Boat Lake Drive

Trafford Road at Westover Road

Parking will be available on S. Arthur Ashe, Jr. Blvd, Grant Street at Blanton Avenue, S. Sheppard Street, or S. Davis Avenue.

These closures will be in effect through 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18.

