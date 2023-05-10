Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Road closures at Byrd Park begin this weekend

The road closures are set to begin on May 13 at 7 a.m.
The road closures are set to begin on May 13 at 7 a.m.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting this Saturday, the City of Richmond will begin road closures at Byrd Park.

A spokesperson for the city says reducing traffic on the weekends will open the space to be used for a range of activities for visitors.

The following road closures will start on May 13 at 7 a.m.

  • Entrance to the park at S. Arthur Ashe Jr. Blvd. and Grant Street
  • S. Robinson Street at Boat Lake Drive
  • Lakeview Avenue at S. Robinson Street
  • Strollers Lane at Grant Street
  • Westover Road at Boat Lake Drive
  • Trafford Road at Westover Road

Parking will be available on S. Arthur Ashe, Jr. Blvd, Grant Street at Blanton Avenue, S. Sheppard Street, or S. Davis Avenue.

These closures will be in effect through 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Second escaped inmate from Va. jail found on college campus
A student at Matoaca Middle School in Chesterfield had a loaded gun in his backpack late...
Loaded gun found in Chesterfield middle school student’s backpack
Richmond Police says the two people involved were both VCU Medical Center employees.
Victim, suspect in deadly shooting at VCU Medical Center identified
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for much of southside Virginia for the threat of damaging...
Severe threat ends Tuesday evening
Chesterfield Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a car.
22-year-old charged with DUI after deadly Chesterfield crash

Latest News

Loudoun County, one of the most affluent counties in the country, reported the highest number...
Virginia student homelessness numbers near pre-pandemic levels
Former VCU basketball star and Indianapolis Colt tight end Mo Alie-Cox (Source: NBC12)
VCU chooses former men’s basketball star for May commencement speaker
Richmond Police says the two people involved were both VCU Medical Center employees.
Victim, suspect in deadly shooting at VCU Medical Center identified
Virginia State Police says the shooting happened on I-95 north between mile markers 85 and 86...
Man shot while driving on I-95 in Henrico