News to know for Wednesday, May 10

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top stories for Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Deadly Shooting At VCU Medical Center

Authorities believe the suspect and the victim know each other, but their exact relationship is under investigation. Police say no patients at the hospital were involved in the shooting , and there is no active threat.

Loaded Gun Found In Teen’s Bag At Matoaca Middle

A student at Matoaca Middle School in Chesterfield had a loaded gun in his backpack late Tuesday morning.

The officer involved filed a juvenile criminal complaint for the 13-year-old male for possession of a firearm on school property, assault of a school official and possession of marijuana on school property.

Lee Circle Landscaping Project Begins Lane Closures

Crews will be installing temporary landscaping at the circle that once held the Robert E. Lee monument. City officials expect the lane closures to be in place until July 7th, but the $100 thousand project will last until August.

VCU Makes Streets Safer



Several street closures will take place near VCU’s Monroe Park Campus to install new speed tables. This comes after two VCU students were hit and killed by cars in recent months.

Trump Found Liable For Sexual Abuse And Defamation

Former President Donald Trump lost the civil battery and defamation case against him in New York. (CNN, POOL, CHRISTINE CORNELL, COURT EXHIBIT, KAPLAN HECKER &

The verdict was split: Jurors rejected Carroll’s claim that she was raped, finding Trump responsible for a lesser degree of sexual abuse. The judgment adds to Trump’s legal woes and offers vindication to Carroll, whose allegations had been mocked and dismissed by Trump for years.

Sunny and Calm

Today will be mostly sunny with low humidity. Highs will be 77.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.