Man shot while driving on I-95 in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man is in the hospital after being shot while driving on Interstate 95 Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened on I-95 northbound between mile markers 85 and 86 at around 10 a.m.

Virginia State Police says a 2013 Nissan was driving on I-95 when an unknown vehicle approached from behind and started shooting.

The driver of the Nissan was shot in the arm but continued driving to 1099 Air Park Road in Ashland where he called police.

He was taken to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

