Madison man charged in Louisa County murder investigation

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Madison man is facing multiple charges in connection with a murder investigation in Louisa County.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday, May 10, that deputies were called out to South Lakeshore Drive around 3:20 p.m. yesterday for a reported shooting. There, they found the body of 29-year-old Alex Brown with several gunshot wounds.

Thirty-six-year-old David Branham is charged with murder and attempted malicious wounding. He is being held without bond at Central Virginian Regional Jail.

Investigators believe Branham was involved in a custody dispute involving Brown and had shot into a vehicle occupied by the victim and several others.

Anyone who may have information about this investigation is asked to call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office CID Unit at (540)967-1234 or anonymously at Louisa Crime Solvers at (800)346-1466. All calls to LOUISA CRIME-SOLVERS are confidential and callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.

David Branham. Photo courtesy the Louisa County Sheriff's Office
David Branham. Photo courtesy the Louisa County Sheriff's Office(LCSO)

