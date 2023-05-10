Hit-and-run victim credits Apple Watch with saving his life

EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) - A Minnesota man says he’s alive today because his Apple Watch called 911 after he was hit by a car, so he contacted Apple’s CEO to thank him.

It may seem silly for someone to email the CEO of one of the largest companies in the world and expect the email to be read. But writing to Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, seemed only natural to Michael Brodkorb after he says his Apple Watch saved his life.

“It absolutely is a life-saving tool,” Brodkorb said.

The father says in April, he was outside his home in Eagan, Minnesota, when a car peeled out nearby.

“As any dad would do, when they see a speeding car where their kids are playing, I took a few steps out into the street, and the car came around the corner and just hit me. I was just shocked, just the sheer force of what it’s like to get hit by a vehicle,” Brodkorb said.

The car never stopped, leaving Brodkorb badly hurt.

“The Apple Watch knew that I’d taken a hard fall and that I wasn’t responding in a specific amount of time, so the watch called 911,” he said.

The watch also texted his wife and kids in the house, telling them what happened.

“I laid there, and my family had to come out and find me. That’s a difficult scenario,” Brodkorb said.

Police say the suspected driver was a 17-year-old boy whose family reached out to the department after the crash. Officers have interviewed the teenager and are finishing their investigation before a charging decision can be made.

“There’s clearly a criminal element to this. This was dangerous,” Brodkorb said.

As the victim’s ribs and tailbone recover, he’s gotten support from family, friends – and the CEO of one of the largest companies in the world. Tim Cook replied to his email.

“Wished me a speedy recovery and let me know this is why they design these type of features,” Brodkorb said.

Many smart watches on the market today have fall detection features.

Brodkorb is also thanking social media users for helping find the driver of the car that hit him.

