Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Defense chief slams Senate halt on military promotions, nominations

FILE - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is making his thoughts known about a Senate tactic.
FILE - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is making his thoughts known about a Senate tactic.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is criticizing the Senate’s hold up of senior military promotions and nominations.

In a letter, he said it would create a “perilous precedent” and impose undue burdens on military families.

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville is spearheading the effort to stall general and flag officer nominations.

It’s in protest of new reproductive health policies instituted throughout the military.

About a dozen other Republicans in the Senate and House support Tuberville’s efforts.

Austin said this is “irresponsible” and undermines the military’s credibility abroad.

Currently, 180 nominations are pending in the Senate.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Second escaped inmate from Va. jail found on college campus
A student at Matoaca Middle School in Chesterfield had a loaded gun in his backpack late...
Loaded gun found in Chesterfield middle school student’s backpack
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for much of southside Virginia for the threat of damaging...
Severe threat ends Tuesday evening
Chesterfield Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a car.
22-year-old charged with DUI after deadly Chesterfield crash
Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting at VCU Medical Center.
1 dead after shooting at VCU Medical Center

Latest News

FILE - Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., speaks during a hearing of the House Oversight and...
Federal bank records emerge as focus of GOP’s Biden probes
LIVE: Biden discusses why Congress must avoid default immediately
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of...
Disney board banned X-rated stores and liquor shops from property, overlooking prisons
Daniel Perry enters the 147th District Courtroom at the Travis County Justice Center for his...
Army sergeant who fatally shot BLM protester in Texas sentenced to 25 years
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Norfolk Southern creates fund for homeowners near Ohio derailment to compensate for decline in value