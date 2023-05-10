Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home

3 arrested in connection to Richmond woman found dead in York County

The York Poquoson Sheriff’s Office investigates near the scene where a woman's body was found...
The York Poquoson Sheriff's Office investigates near the scene where a woman's body was found on Saturday.(Photo: York Poquoson Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YORK, Va. (WWBT) -The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a press conference Wednesday they arrested three people in the murder of Ty’osha Mitchell, who was found dead in York County Saturday morning.

A runner found Mitchell’s body around 6:30 a.m. in the area between Riverwalk Townhouses and the Colonial Parkway entrance of Old Williamsburg Road.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said Mitchell had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Mitchell was forcibly taken from Richmond and left on the side of Old Williamsburg Road.

In Wednesday’s press conference, police say witnesses heard gunshots around 3:45 a.m., leading investigators to believe she was taken from Richmond early in the morning.

Mitchell was found wearing a cream-colored t-shirt, dark shorts and socks that morning but no shoes or identification. An autopsy revealed Mitchell was shot eight times.

York-Poquoson Sheriff Ron Montgomery said in the conference deputies arrested three people in connection to Mitchell’s murder Wednesday afternoon.

24-year-old Jamica Langley of Richmond, 18-year-old Acacia Jackson of Norfolk and 24-year-old Hezekiah Janile Carney (also known as H.K.) of Norfolk were arrested in the 400 block of Water Street in Portsmouth.

The sheriff also said Carney is a known Bloods gang member.

Mitchell’s mother will be holding a funeral for her in Richmond. If you would like to help, click here.

