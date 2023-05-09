Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Wilder calls on Youngkin to replace chief diversity officer over comments at VMI

Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder says the state's Chief Diversity Officer should be replaced.
Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder says the state's Chief Diversity Officer should be replaced.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder says the state’s Chief Diversity Officer should be fired for recent comments on diversity, equity and inclusion.

During a State Capitol news conference, Wilder said Gov. Glenn Youngkin should replace Martin Brown, for saying that ‘D-E-I is dead,’ during a recent visit to Virginia Military Institute.

Now in his 90s, Wilder delivered a strong rebuke.

“Not only is DEI not dead, it’s needed now more than ever,” Wilder told reporters.

He said Martin Brown’s statement was reckless and inflammatory, and in conflict with the results of an investigation of VMI during the previous administration.

“We’re not talking about a hundred years ago. We’re not talking about 50 years ago. We’re talking about now,” Wilder said.

He said Governor Youngkin has the legal and moral responsibility to take action.

“I have not asked for him to resign,” Wilder said of Martin.” I am calling for him to be immediately replaced by the Governor, because it’s in dereliction of his duties and responsibilities and his statements do collective harm to all of the people of Virginia.”

VMI issued a brief statement: “Maj. Gen. Wins and his team are committed to providing VMI’s unique educational experience in a safe, inclusive manner for all those who are interested and qualified,” .

A spokesperson for Governor Youngkin said he will continue to advance equal opportunities—not equal outcomes—for all Virginians.

“This is too important of an issue,” Macaulay Porter said, “to succumb to those seeking to cancel Chief Brown for challenging the groupthink of the progressive left’s pursuit of equity at any cost.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Second escaped inmate from Va. jail found on college campus
A student at Matoaca Middle School in Chesterfield had a loaded gun in his backpack late...
Loaded gun found in Chesterfield middle school student’s backpack
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for much of southside Virginia for the threat of damaging...
Severe threat ends Tuesday evening
Chesterfield Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a car.
Man hit, killed by car in Chesterfield
Starting Sept. 1, tolls will increase from 70 cents to 90 cents for E-ZPass customers at the...
Toll prices increasing in area for the first time since 2008

Latest News

Luis Gutierrez, who is originally from Texas, had no prior experience working in elections and...
Buckingham Electoral Board fires Republican registrar after less than a month in the job
Deadly Shooting at VCU Medical Center
Deadly Shooting at VCU Medical center
Lee Circle Landscaping Project Begins Lane Closures
Lee Circle Landscaping Project Begins Lane Closures
Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting at VCU Medical Center.
1 dead after shooting at VCU Medical Center
The name of John M. Gandy was going to stay and be placed on the new school building but the...
Hanover school board decides on 'Ashland Elementary' as new school's name