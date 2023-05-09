Officials provide an update on the Fox Elementary School rebuild

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools officials provided an update Tuesday on the rebuild of Fox Elementary School.

Roof work is underway, and renovations are expected to be completed in time for the start of the 2025-26 school year.

A three-alarm fire in February 2022 gutted the school on Hanover Avenue.

As rebuilding efforts continue, a playground at the school reopened earlier this year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.