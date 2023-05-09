Your Money with Carlson Financial
Officials provide an update on the Fox Elementary School rebuild

(File photo) At William F. Fox Elementary School debris removal work is complete along with...
(File photo) At William F. Fox Elementary School debris removal work is complete along with stabilization efforts to make sure the walls don’t collapse. A fire gutted the century-old building in February 2022.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools officials provided an update Tuesday on the rebuild of Fox Elementary School.

Roof work is underway, and renovations are expected to be completed in time for the start of the 2025-26 school year.

A three-alarm fire in February 2022 gutted the school on Hanover Avenue.

As rebuilding efforts continue, a playground at the school reopened earlier this year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

