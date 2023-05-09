Tuesday Forecast: Strong afternoon cold front sparks a rain chance

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A strong cold front will likely scatter some showers and storms this afternoon, with cooler and drier weather returning for the mid-week.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Highest rain chance is in Southern VA, and there might even be a strong to severe storm there. Highs in the mid-70s in RIC. A big temperature spread as a cold front brings highs near 70 north and in the mid 80s in southern VA. (Rain Chance: 40% for RVA but higher in Southern VA)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with lower humidity. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, high around 80j. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid-80s

Saturday: Partly sunny with a few scattered afternoon showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper-80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Happy Mother’s Day! Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Partly sunny. A lingering shower or storm possible. Lows near 60, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

