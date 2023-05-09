Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Toll prices increasing for Powhite Parkway, Downtown Expressway

Starting Sept. 1, tolls will increase from 70 cents to 90 cents for E-ZPass customers at the...
Starting Sept. 1, tolls will increase from 70 cents to 90 cents for E-ZPass customers at the main toll plaza on Powhite Parkway and the Downtown Expressway.(wwbt)
By Macy Moors
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Tuesday approved toll price increases along its Expressway System.

Starting Sept. 1, tolls will increase from 70 cents to 90 cents for E-ZPass customers at the main toll plaza on Powhite Parkway and the Downtown Expressway. Drivers using cash will pay $1.

RMTA’s last toll increase was 15 years ago.

Reporter Macy Moors will have more on this story on NBC12 on Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Second escaped inmate from Va. jail found on college campus
Cameron Cole was found dead in Richmond
Missing Prince George man found dead in Richmond: ‘His crime was he was too kind’
A Maryland man died early Monday after a hit-and-run incident on I-295 in Hanover County.
Man struck, killed on I-295 while changing tire
Chesterfield Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a car.
Man hit, killed by car in Chesterfield
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours

Latest News

The downed tree has closed a portion of Old Hundred Road on Thursday, May 4.
Downed tree closes Chesterfield road, knocks out power to hundreds
This proposal is a result of trying to offset money lost during the pandemic when people...
Latest proposal could raise toll prices at 3 major Richmond expressways
A crash closed all eastbound and westbound lanes of Route 360 near Sappony Road (Route 666).
Crash closes all lanes of Route 360 in Chesterfield
The repairs are taking place on northbound I-95 near Willis Road on Friday, April 28.
Emergency repairs close lanes of I-95 in Chesterfield for hours