Toll prices increasing for Powhite Parkway, Downtown Expressway

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Tuesday approved toll price increases along its Expressway System.

Starting Sept. 1, tolls will increase from 70 cents to 90 cents for E-ZPass customers at the main toll plaza on Powhite Parkway and the Downtown Expressway. Drivers using cash will pay $1.

RMTA’s last toll increase was 15 years ago.

