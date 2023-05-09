Toll prices increasing for Powhite Parkway, Downtown Expressway
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Tuesday approved toll price increases along its Expressway System.
Starting Sept. 1, tolls will increase from 70 cents to 90 cents for E-ZPass customers at the main toll plaza on Powhite Parkway and the Downtown Expressway. Drivers using cash will pay $1.
RMTA’s last toll increase was 15 years ago.
Reporter Macy Moors will have more on this story on NBC12 on Tuesday evening.
