Save the dates: 2nd Street and Richmond Folk Festival return this fall

Two of Virginia’s largest and most beloved events return this fall to Downtown Richmond.
Both festivals are free and open to the public.
By Jessica Redwood
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two of the most popular festivals will return to Richmond this fall, and community members from all over the city are invited to join the fun.

Celebrating its 35th anniversary, the 2nd Street Festival will take place on Oct. 8-9, in the historic Jackson Ward neighborhood. Festivities will include live music, food, local vendors and much more.

Also celebrating an anniversary, the Richmond Folk Festival will return on Oct. 13-15 for its 19th anniversary. The festivities will take place along Richmond’s downtown riverfront and will include six stages showcasing music and dance from more than 30 artists worldwide.

“Venture Richmond Events is proud to produce these two festivals that have brought so much attention to two Downtown neighborhoods – Jackson Ward and the Riverfront,” said Stephen Lecky, director of events for Venture Richmond. “Together, they represent a shared celebration of culture and experiences, whether they are the rich traditions of the historic Jackson Ward community or those from around the nation and the world presented on Downtown’s riverfront.”

Mother's Day Feast At Golden Corral Restaurants
Sportable Pickleball Clash Tonight At Bon Air United Methodist Church, 6:30 p.m.
Richmond Comicon Saturday At The Richmond Raceway 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
2nd Annual Great Big Yard Sale This Saturday In Ashland 7a.m. -1 p.m.
