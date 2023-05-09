Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Police: 2-year-old Texas girl killed in drive-by shooting

Investigators believe a single incident led to the shooting. (KENS via CNN)
By KENS Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (KENS) - Police in Texas believe they have a lead on a suspect in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 2-year-old girl.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the shots fired call came in around 1:30 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found 2-year-old Mackenzie Hernandez-Garcia dead in a home on the city’s north side.

“This was a pathetic act by someone who really didn’t care who was going to be hurt inside that house, who could have been hurt inside that house,” McManus said. “A 2-year-old baby, who happened to be standing in front of the door, was struck down.”

Five other children between 2 and 6 years old were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but they were not hurt. McManus said it appears a woman in the house was babysitting neighborhood children, but that information could change.

Investigators believe a single incident led to the shooting. McManus said that as far as police know, the children in the house were not the intended targets.

McManus said police have information on a potential suspect and are working to track down that individual, who has not been identified.

Police shared a photo of a black Chevy truck they believe was involved in the shooting. They say it appears to have chrome rims and a temporary license plate.

McManus said Child Protective Services was notified about the shooting.

Copyright 2023 KENS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Second escaped inmate from Va. jail found on college campus
Cameron Cole was found dead in Richmond
Missing Prince George man found dead in Richmond: ‘His crime was he was too kind’
A Maryland man died early Monday after a hit-and-run incident on I-295 in Hanover County.
Man struck, killed on I-295 while changing tire
National Parks of Eastern North Carolina say his death is under investigation.
17-year-old dies after dune collapse at Cape Hatteras National Seashore
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours

Latest News

Police respond after a deadly crash at a migrant facility in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday...
Driver charged with manslaughter after 8 die in Texas border bus stop crash
Investigators believe a single incident led to the shooting.
'A pathetic act': Police chief speaks after toddler killed in drive-by shooting
Photo provided by Patricia Troy
Mother of Richmond woman found dead in York County looking for answers
City council votes unanimously to move forward with Diamond District
City council votes unanimously to move forward with Diamond District