News to know for Tuesday, May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top stories for Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
Pedestrian Hit, Killed In Fatal Chesterfield Accident
- Police say the man was walking on Jahnke Road underneath Chippenham Parkway around 1 a.m. Tuesday when he was hit by a car.
City Council Moves Forward With Diamond District Development
- The 67-arce development will connect to nearby neighborhoods and include mixed-income housing, businesses, and 11 acres of green space.
$3 Billion Budget Approved By City Council
- City leaders gathered at a City Council meeting Monday, May 8, to discuss moving forward with the 2024 budget plan approved by Mayor Stoney. The council agreed, signing off on the billion-dollar budget, which will begin to take effect July 1.
Richmond Mother Seeks Answers After Daughter Found Dead In York County
- Patricia Troy said her daughter was a bright light to everyone, and as a mother, she’s just asking if someone has any information to come forward. The York Poquoson Sheriff’s Office asks anyone to call 757-890-4999 or 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
Organizers Urge City Leaders To Declare “Homeless State of Emergency” in Richmond
- According to recent data from the non-profit “Homeward,” the number of people living outside in unsheltered conditions increased by 121% compared to last year. Those with Homeward said that was the most sig ificant increase in 15 years.
U.S. Borders Brace For Influx Of Migrants As Title 42 Ends
- All this comes as the U.S. is preparing for the end of a policy linked to the coronavirus pandemic that allowed it to quickly expel many migrants, and it spotlights concerns about whether the end of the immigration limits under Title 42 of a 1944 public health law will mean even more migrants trying to cross the southern border.
Scattered Storms Move In, Plus A Drop In Temperatures
- Today will be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy, with scattered showers and storms in the early afternoon. Southern VA has a chance for rain and severe storms. Temperature highs will be maintained in the mid-70s.
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.