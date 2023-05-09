Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

News to know for Tuesday, May 9

Chesterfield Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a car.
Chesterfield Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a car.(WWBT)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top stories for Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Pedestrian Hit, Killed In Fatal Chesterfield Accident
  • Police say the man was walking on Jahnke Road underneath Chippenham Parkway around 1 a.m. Tuesday when he was hit by a car.
City Council Moves Forward With Diamond District Development
Richmond City Council voted unanimously to move forward with developing the Diamond District.
  • The 67-arce development will connect to nearby neighborhoods and include mixed-income housing, businesses, and 11 acres of green space.
$3 Billion Budget Approved By City Council
  • City leaders gathered at a City Council meeting Monday, May 8, to discuss moving forward with the 2024 budget plan approved by Mayor Stoney. The council agreed, signing off on the billion-dollar budget, which will begin to take effect July 1.
Richmond Mother Seeks Answers After Daughter Found Dead In York County
The family of Ty’osha Mitchell is looking for answers after she was found dead on the side of the road Saturday morning in York County.
  • Patricia Troy said her daughter was a bright light to everyone, and as a mother, she’s just asking if someone has any information to come forward. The York Poquoson Sheriff’s Office asks anyone to call 757-890-4999 or 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
Organizers Urge City Leaders To Declare “Homeless State of Emergency” in Richmond
Several Richmond organizations sounded the alarm Monday afternoon on the issue of homelessness in the city.
  • According to recent data from the non-profit “Homeward,” the number of people living outside in unsheltered conditions increased by 121% compared to last year. Those with Homeward said that was the most sig ificant increase in 15 years.
U.S. Borders Brace For Influx Of Migrants As Title 42 Ends
An increase in border crossings is expected. (CNN, POOL, KFMB, WCBS, KNXV, KVIA, KECY, KYMA, SPECTRUM NEWS AUSTIN, U.S CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION)
  • All this comes as the U.S. is preparing for the end of a policy linked to the coronavirus pandemic that allowed it to quickly expel many migrants, and it spotlights concerns about whether the end of the immigration limits under Title 42 of a 1944 public health law will mean even more migrants trying to cross the southern border.
Scattered Storms Move In, Plus A Drop In Temperatures
  • Today will be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy, with scattered showers and storms in the early afternoon. Southern VA has a chance for rain and severe storms. Temperature highs will be maintained in the mid-70s.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Second escaped inmate from Va. jail found on college campus
Cameron Cole was found dead in Richmond
Missing Prince George man found dead in Richmond: ‘His crime was he was too kind’
A Maryland man died early Monday after a hit-and-run incident on I-295 in Hanover County.
Man struck, killed on I-295 while changing tire
Chesterfield Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a car.
Man hit, killed by car in Chesterfield
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours

Latest News

City leaders gathered at a City Council meeting Monday, May 8, to discuss moving forward with...
Richmond City Council approves $3 billion budget proposal
Pedestrian Hit, Killed In Fatal Chesterfield Accident
$3 Billion Budget Approved By City Council
Chesterfield Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a car.
Man hit, killed by car in Chesterfield