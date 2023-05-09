Mother of Richmond woman found dead in York County looking for answers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The family of Ty’osha Mitchell is looking for answers after she was found dead on the side of the road Saturday morning in York County.

A week ago, Mitchell’s family was celebrating her 25 birthday, and now they have to plan a funeral, all while wondering who could have done this.

“I don’t know, and I’m beating the ground just trying to find out,” Patricia Troy, Mitchell’s mother, said.

A jogger found Mitchell’s body on Old Williamsburg Rd in York County early Saturday morning.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said Mitchell had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troy said she broke down at work that afternoon when she got the call her daughter was gone.

”She said that TeTe is gone, and I said, what do you mean she’s gone?” Troy said. “She just said that my daughter was gone.”

The sheriff’s office believes Mitchell was taken from her home in Whitcomb Court, nearly 60 miles from where she was found dead in a dark-colored Hyundai Sonata.

Troy said she was at her daughter’s house not too long ago, and everything seemed alright.

“I was just there for Easter, you know we cooked, we laughed, we joked, we had an Easter egg hunt in the backyard for the kids and everything. I was just there,” Troy said.

Troy said Mitchell is a mother of two, and her children are still unaware of what happened to their mom.

She said their last conversation was over the phone on Wednesday, and Mitchell was asking for parenting advice.

”I told my daughter, you know if she has a fever for too long, you got to take her to the hospital and get her checked out,” Troy said. “[We were] just kicking it, you know, seeing how life was. How everybody was doing and chatting it up.”

Troy said her daughter was a bright light to everyone, and as a mother, she’s just asking if someone has any information to come forward.

“It’s a shot because it was so senseless for her to be abducted from Richmond and taken to somewhere else and shot and left on the side of the road,” Troy said. I can’t wrap my head around it. If anyone knows anything to ease our pain, please just let us know.”

The York Poquoson Sheriff’s Office asks anyone to call 757-890-4999 or 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Troy said they will be holding a funeral for Mitchell in Richmond. If you would like to help, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.