Managing Your Mental Health: A focus on teens

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Managing Your Mental Health, a series sponsored by WHOA Behavioral Health, returns on Wednesday, May 10 with a focus on teens.

Here’s what you can expect on NBC12 throughout the day Wednesday on TV and on your streaming devices. All live elements can be watched in the video player at the top of this story:

11 a.m.: An interview with Laura Bullock of Henrico Area Mental Health & Development Services

3 p.m. (streaming only): A discussion with Karen Rice (Virginia Home For Boys/Girls) and Tammie Mobley (R.E.A.L. Girlz)

5 p.m.: Mikea Turner hosts a roundtable talk with local teens about pressure, anxiety and depression

6 p.m.: Jasmine Turner talks with a local group about a report from the CDC that says depression and suicide attempts are increasing among teen girls

Click/tap here for additional stories about mental health.

