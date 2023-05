CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a car on Jahnke Road.

Police say they man was walking on Jahnke Road underneath Chippenham Parkway around 1 a.m. Tuesday when he was hit by a car.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say the driver remained on the scene.

