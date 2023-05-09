Longtime aquatics instructor helps seniors in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Otis Smith, Jr. is a lifesaver, literally. For 35 years, he’s worked as a lifeguard and aquatics instructor at Swansboro Pool in Richmond.

Smith teaches the seniors aquatics class for people looking to rehab an injury and stay active.

Each student in his class says he makes them feel special. Which is why he is today’s winner of NBC12′s Acts of Kindness.

Watch the big moment below:

