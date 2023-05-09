Loaded gun found in Chesterfield middle school student’s backpack

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A student at Matoaca Middle School in Chesterfield had a loaded gun in his backpack late Tuesday morning.

On May 9, just before 11:45 a.m., school administrators tried to search a 13-year-old student’s bag after he was suspected of having marijuana on him.

To avoid the search, the student ran away from the administrators and out of the building. While running, he pushed a school administrator out of his way.

The school’s resource officer then had to apprehend and detain the boy.

As his bag was searched, administrators found a loaded handgun and marijuana.

The officer filed a juvenile criminal complaint for the 13-year-old male for possession of a firearm on school property, assault of a school official and possession of marijuana on school property.

The student is now in juvenile detention.

The school says no one was injured in the incident.

