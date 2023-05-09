First Alert Weather Day: Isolated severe threat this afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re now calling today a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of an isolated strong to severe storm.

There’s potential one or two storms could bring damaging wind gusts, hail, and frequent lightning especially focused south of I-64 Tuesday afternoon. Winds may be strong enough to bring down tree limbs and powerlines in a few locations. We don’t expect a tornado threat.

All of the counties shaded in red have the potential to see severe weather this afternoon and are included in the First Alert Weather Day. However, many locations will probably just see some showers. Not everyone will see strong storms.

Today is a First Alert Weather Day especially across southside Virginia where one or two storms could turn strong to severe this afternoon. (WWBT)

The Storm Prediction Center has focused the higher risk of severe storms across southside Virginia where there is now a level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe weather. Overall it’s still a low-end risk.

Any potential storms in the green (level 1 out of 5) risk area would occur from Noon to 3pm, with potential for severe storms from 1 to 5pm in the yellow (slight risk) area.

A level 2 out of 5 slight risk includes southside Virginia in the yellow shaded area this afternoon. The green shaded area is a level 1 out of 5 threat that includes RVA. (WWBT)

